Wentzville man seriously injured in one-car crash on I-64

Brandon T. Gaeng, 30, of Wentzville, sustained serious injuries in a crash on I-64 Wednesday afternoon.

Gaeng was a passenger in a car driven by 38-year-old Kevin R. Jenkins, also of Wentzville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jenkins lost control of the vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, at 2:38 p.m. on westbound I-64 west of Prospect Road.

The Jeep traveled off the left side of the road and struck the cable barrier. Gaeng, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital. Jenkins, who was wearing a safety device, was not injured.