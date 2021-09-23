70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Wentzville » Wentzville man seriously injured in one-car crash on I-64
Wentzville man seriously injured in one-car crash on I-64

Sep. 22, 2021 8:03 PM Police & Fire, Wentzville 0

Brandon T. Gaeng, 30, of Wentzville, sustained serious injuries in a crash on I-64 Wednesday afternoon.

Gaeng was a passenger in a car driven by 38-year-old Kevin R. Jenkins, also of Wentzville.  According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jenkins lost control of the vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, at 2:38 p.m. on westbound I-64 west of Prospect Road.

The Jeep traveled off the left side of the road and struck the cable barrier. Gaeng, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital. Jenkins, who was wearing a safety device, was not injured.

