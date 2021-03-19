Wentzville man killed in I-270 tractor trailer accident in St. Louis County

A Wentzville man was killed Tuesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle on I-270.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joseph J. Dunn was one of two men who were standing near a tractor-trailer that was stalled and partially blocking a lane on I-270 near St. Charles Rock Road just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night. A 2018 Chevy Trax being driven by a 41-year-old male from St. Louis struck the tractor-trailer and then struck both pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, 69-year-old Gary M. Grier of Hazelwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other pedestrian, 49-year-old Joseph J. Dunn of Wentzville, was transported to SSM Health DePaul Hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.