Wentzville man killed in head-on crash on Highway T

Brett N. Varady, 26, of Wentzville was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway T in St. Charles County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Varady was driving northbound 2011 Chevy Malibu at about 4 p.m. when he traveled into the southbound lane and struck a 2016 Chevy pickup driven by Jacob R. Hassler of Washington, MO.

Varady was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Hassler and a 13-year-old female passenger sustained moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to hospitals in St. Louis.