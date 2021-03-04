Wentzville man killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Interstate 70

John R. Hawley, 65, of Wentzville, was killed Thursday morning after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hawley’s 2007 Harley Davidson was rear-ended by an unknown red pickup truck on eastbound I-70 west of Highway K. The motorcycle spun, traveled into another lane, and overturned. At that point, it was struck by another vehicle being driven by a 60-year-old male from Bellflower, MO.

The red pickup fled the scene, MSHP reported.

Hawley was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Charles County Ambulance District personnel.