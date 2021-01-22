Wentzville Historical Society plans move to former city hall building, sesquicentennial display

by Lois Kessler, Wentzville Community Historical Society President

We’re excited to share that the Wentzville Community Historical Society has a new home!

To help our city celebrate its sesquicentennial anniversary (150 years) in 2022, the City has granted us permission to occupy the upper floor of the former City Hall/Leonard Building so we can continue our archiving. At the same time, we’re going to transform it into a museum, a visitor’s center, a resource area; and we also plan to have a room dedicated to recording our citizen’s own memories. We’ll continue to preserve history, share the stories, and finally display to the public some of the history of this great city.

We’re thrilled with this news. More details will certainly follow, but I want to say thank you to our members and to our board for getting this done! And to the community…we NEED your help!! We need donations. We have what we need to continue with archiving, but this endeavor will require office supplies, picture frames, display cases of all shapes and sizes, and of course monetary donations are greatly appreciated.

Our biggest and most immediate need is new members for this adventure! And we especially wish for all those things sitting in your basement that have been stored away and forgotten about. Photos we can scan, items we can photograph, belongings you may not want but need them to go to a good home — we would be grateful for anything you wish to share.