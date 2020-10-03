The Wentzville Community Historical Society will be hosting its 3rd Annual Cemetery Tour on Saturday, October 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Linn and South Linn Cemeteries.
Members of the Historical Society will portray and tell the stories of ten people buried in the cemeteries. In addition, there will be a few “dowsing” stations to see if you can locate a hidden object.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Ellbee’s and Ehll’s Western Auto. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Cemetery. Children under 15 are free.
Wentzville Historical Society Cemetery Tour set for October 10
