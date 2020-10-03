Wentzville Historical Society Cemetery Tour set for October 10

The Wentzville Community Historical Society will be hosting its 3rd Annual Cemetery Tour on Saturday, October 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Linn and South Linn Cemeteries.



Members of the Historical Society will portray and tell the stories of ten people buried in the cemeteries. In addition, there will be a few “dowsing” stations to see if you can locate a hidden object.



Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Ellbee’s and Ehll’s Western Auto. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Cemetery. Children under 15 are free.