Wentzville graduating seniors awarded more than $140K in community scholarships

The Wentzville School District Class of 2020 has been awarded over $140,000 worth of local scholarships this year. These deserving students from Holt, Liberty, and Timberland high schools will be receiving their diplomas on July 25, 2020 before they continue on with their post-secondary education.

Individual amounts of these awards range from $500 to $4,000.

“The pandemic may have changed the large-scale ceremonies we typically hold this time of year, but our pride in our student accomplishments and in our community for rewarding those accomplishments, has not been diminished,” said Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain. “These students are exceptionally talented and have worked very hard to reach this point. We are very fortunate to live in a community where so many people are eager to support them in their goals and dreams for the future.”

In lieu of the traditional Honors Night celebrations, each high school compiled a video tribute to seniors that was shared on the District Facebook page on May 14, which was the last day of virtual instruction for seniors.

To read the full list of scholarships and recipients, please visit the WSD website.