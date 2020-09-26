Wentzville Flea Market to reopen September 27

The Wentzville Flea Market, which has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to reopen on Sunday, September 27.
“Throughout the summer we have been working to improve our grounds. 40 Thousand square feet of concrete has been poured and we have added 30+ spaces that are 75 feet deep. Many other improvements have been made to make the overall to experience better!” staffers reported on the the flea market’s Facebook page.
However, not all of the flea market site at Wentzville Community Club, 500 West Main Street, will be open. The west side vendor spaces and parking lot will remain closed. Indoor spaces are also being limited at this time. The Blue Pitcher Café and the dining room will NOT be open on Sunday, September 27.
Because of ongoing concerns about the virus, staffers recommend the use of masks and social distancing.
- Beverages will be available in the building at the bar window.
- A vendor will be selling kabobs and funnel cakes.
- Kettle Corn will be for sale at the top of the hill.
- No one else is allowed to sell food or drinks without WCC permission.
The Wentzville Community Club dates back to the 1930s, as an effort to help its citizens who were struggling during the Depression. Over the years, the organization has raised money for scholarships and to help local non-profit organizations. The flea market was started in the 1970s.
