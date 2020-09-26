Wentzville Flea Market to reopen September 27

The Wentzville Flea Market, which has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to reopen on Sunday, September 27.

“Throughout the summer we have been working to improve our grounds. 40 Thousand square feet of concrete has been poured and we have added 30+ spaces that are 75 feet deep. Many other improvements have been made to make the overall to experience better!” staffers reported on the the flea market’s Facebook page.

However, not all of the flea market site at Wentzville Community Club, 500 West Main Street, will be open. The west side vendor spaces and parking lot will remain closed. Indoor spaces are also being limited at this time. The Blue Pitcher Café and the dining room will NOT be open on Sunday, September 27.

Because of ongoing concerns about the virus, staffers recommend the use of masks and social distancing.