Wentzville Firefighters Community Outreach Golf Tournament set for May 11; sponsors needed

The Wentzville Firefighters Community Outreach program is looking for the community’s support for their next major fundraiser, The Wentzville Firefighters Golf Tournament, set for Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Cost for participating in the tournament, which will be held at the Golf Club of Wentzville, is $100 per person. Entry includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, unlimited beer, soda, and water, and either breakfast/lunch or lunch/dinner. There will be a morning flight and an afternoon flight.

The WFCO is looking for Golf Tournament sponsors in the following categories:

Main Sponsor ($1,000) – Logo displayed online and on one banner. Recognized at start and end of the tournament. May put items in goodie bags.

Hole Sponsors ($100 per hole, $150 for two hole) – Name or log on sign at hole. May set up a tent and give out items.

Beverage Sponsor ($500) – Logo displayed on beverage carts. Recognized at start of event.

Food Sponsor ($1,000) – Logo displayed around the buffet table. Recognized at start of event.

Yeti of Booze Sponsor ($300) – Logo displayed with product, named mentioned at start of event.

For more information about sponsorships, email Chief John Schneider at jschneider@wentzvillefire.org.

The Wentzville Firefighters Community Outreach program often goes “above and beyond the call of duty” for the community, such as helping senior citizens and disabled residents with snow removal in the winter. The program has raised more than $75,000 over the last few years to provide brand-new coats to disadvantaged children, and supports other local charitable organizations such as the Little Black Book Scholarship Fund, Kiwanis, Wentzville Rotary, St. Patrick’s Home and School, among others. You can check out these programs on the Wentzville Firefighters Community Outreach Facebook page.