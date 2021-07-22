Wentzville Fall Festival/Beer, Wine and Food Festival set for Sept. 17-18

Save the date for this year’s Fall Festival! This two-day celebration full of live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities and much more takes place on the streets of Historic Downtown Wentzville.

On Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m., the Wentzville Rotary Club will also host its Beer, Wine and Food Festival. Tickets must be purchased for this portion of the event. For more information about Wentzville’s Fall Festival visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/fallfestival or call Progress Park at (636) 332-9236.