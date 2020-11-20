Wentzville debuts updated website with new features and a Parks & Rec micro-site

Late last week, Wentzville launched an updated website with a slightly new address — www.wentzvillemo.GOV.

A .GOV domain name assures visitors that they are accessing an official government site. The .GOV change also provides an added level of security as eligibility is limited to qualified government organizations and programs.

The refreshed site sports a modern, fresh appeal and includes features such as improved ADA compliance, new quick links to get to the top-visited pages in just one click, a sliding mega menu to make accessing other parts of the site quick and easy, and a polished design to tie in to the City’s recently updated branding.

Wentzville’s Parks and Recreation Department now has a more robust presence on the website with an embedded micro-site. Parks and Recreation web page visitors can easily access Park-specific content with direct links to special events and programs, sports and leagues, and much more.

“Our newly revamped website was designed to offer an improved user experience and to enhance the City’s ability to deliver the information that residents and business owners are looking for,” said Communications Manager, Kara Roberson. “We’ve incorporated new quick links based on our most-visited pages to ensure visitors can truly access what they need in one click. The addition of the sliding mega-menu means that the top navigation stays with users as they scroll. No matter where you are on a page, you can easily access the menu.”

Responsive design was also high on the list of requirements for the updated site, as most of the City’s website visitors access the site on a phone or another mobile device. This intuitive function provides optimal viewing, easy reading and navigation across a wide range of devices.

The City is very excited to debut this resource to the public. Website visitors are encouraged to visit the site frequently as additional content and new website features will be added in the coming months including ePermitting and improvements to the City’s online Concern Center. Bookmark the City’s website today at www.wentzvillemo.gov.