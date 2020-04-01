Wentzville Days festival canceled for 2020

Since the arrival of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States, the City of Wentzville has been working closely with St. Charles County Health Department and other public health officials to prepare for the impact the virus would have on the community. The health and safety of the public and employees remain the highest priority.

In the past few weeks, Wentzville Parks and Recreation has closed indoor recreation facilities, canceled programming and closed City playgrounds to help safeguard the community’s health. Due to the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County and the current guidance to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, the Department has made the decision to cancel the City’s annual Wentzville Days Festival.

Each year, the three-day festival in Downtown Wentzville brings the community together with live bands, carnival rides, food and craft vendors. In 2019, it is estimated that 30,000 people attended the festival and approximately 100 vendors participated.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to cancel this important community-building event. The City is committed to following guidance from public health officials and, ultimately, there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of our attendees, vendors and staff members who make this event so special each year,” said Interim City Administrator Douglas Lee.

“We look forward to bringing Wentzville Days back to our community in the near future. Thank you for your support as we navigate this situation together.”

For more information, please visit www.wentzvillemo.org/wentzvilledays or contact Special Events and Volunteer Supervisor Beth Kelley at (636) 639-2085 or Beth.Kelley@wentzvillemo.org.