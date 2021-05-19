Wentzville Days Fair and Music Festival offers food and craft vendors, carnival rides, live music May 21 – 23

Wentzville Days Fair and Music Festival is this weekend, Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23. The event, in Historic Downtown Wentzville, offers great food, vendors, rides and live entertainment.

The carnival and vendors will be open from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. A single ride ticket is $1, a sheet of 24 tickets is $20, and a daily ride wristband is $20.

The children’s area will be open from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Children’s activities will include crafts and games and interactive art projects. There will not be any inflatables at this year’s event.

Entertaiment schedule

On Friday, Mirage Entertainment will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Superjam from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s lineup includes McLovin from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rough Ryders from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., My Friend Mike from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Big Love from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

On stage Sunday is Breakdown Shakedown from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Trixie Delight from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional information

Residents should note that Main Street will close between South Elm and South Talley streets beginning Wednesday, May 19 at noon. Additional road closures will begin Friday, May 21 and continue through Sunday, May 23, and they remain closed all day each day of the festival. Drivers are asked to please plan accordingly.

Dogs are not allowed per city ordinance.

For additional details, or to view a road closure map, please visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/wentzvilledays.