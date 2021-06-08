Wentzville Community Historical Society invites the public to general membership meeting June 15

Join the Wentzville Community Historical Society on Tuesday June 15th for their June general membership meeting. The meeting will be held at the Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main Street, Wentzville. The larger building allows or social distancing.

The meeting will feature Lennie, Bernie, and Jerry Boehmer in attendance talking about Flint Hill baseball. They grew up in a family with deep baseball roots, and all went on to play ball professionally.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a catered meal for $15. Bring your friends and neighbors – everyone is welcome.

For dinner reservations, please contact Bill Vehige at 636-272-5506 by Sunday, June 13th, or you can email at WentzvilleCHS@mail.com. In your email, put Meal Reservation in the subject line. In the body of the email, state the number of reservations needed and the names of each individual.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. West Allen Grill will serve each meal in individual to-go boxes, thus eliminating eating from a buffet and standing in line. There will be no extra meals, so it is important that you order your meal if you want to eat.