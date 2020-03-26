Wentzville closes playgrounds, extends recreation facilities closures through May 3

Wentzville’s Parks and Recreation department announced today that the city’s indoor recreation facilities, which includes the Progress Park Recreation Center and the Wentzville Ice Arena, would remain closed through May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The city will also close all playgrounds to minimize possible exposure. Restrooms and drinking fountains will also be closed.
“If conditions allow, the Department anticipates resuming regular operations on Monday, May 4,” the department’s Facebook page reported.
The city will keep outdoor parks open.
“We recognize the importance of mental health during this time and therefore our outdoor parks remain open, subject to use at your own risk,” the department said.
“We urge all residents to follow the guidance from St. Charles County to stay home unless it is essential to leave for work, groceries, mental health or an emergency. Those using the parks are asked to adhere to the following: maintain the recommended social distance of six feet; limit gatherings to less than 10 people; stay home if sick; avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover coughs and sneezes; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; and wash hands regularly with soap and water.”
The city continues to monitor the outbreak and will reevaluate the situation as needed and inform the community of any new decisions. For more COVID-19 information and recommendations, please visit www.wentzvillemo.org/COVID-19.
