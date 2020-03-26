Wentzville closes playgrounds, extends recreation facilities closures through May 3

Wentzville’s Parks and Recreation department announced today that the city’s indoor recreation facilities, which includes the Progress Park Recreation Center and the Wentzville Ice Arena, would remain closed through May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The city will also close all playgrounds to minimize possible exposure. Restrooms and drinking fountains will also be closed.

“If conditions allow, the Department anticipates resuming regular operations on Monday, May 4,” the department’s Facebook page reported.