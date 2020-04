Due to ongoing COVID-19 guidelines, specifically those involving social distancing, the Spring Citywide Yard Sale has been canceled.

This is in-line with the other event cancellations across the City.

At this time, we still have plans to host the Fall Citywide Yard Sale, which is scheduled for Sept. 25-26. If you have questions related to this specific event, please call Wentzville Parks and Recreation at (636) 332-9236.