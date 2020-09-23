Wentzville Board of Aldermen September 23 agenda: appointment of Ward 2 alderman, 2021 budget discussion

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

First reading of the voluntary annexation of 23.26 acres on the west side of Hepperman Road south of Veterans Memorial Parkway

Second reading and final approval of a bill to amend the zoning regulations, specifically, about elevators and parking structures in multi-family developments , about parking requirements in multi-family development proposals, and about broadening the allowed use of mobile food vendors

, about parking requirements in multi-family development proposals, and about broadening the allowed use of Consent agenda: minutes, resolution for an agreement for site plan improvements at Copper Stone Valley, resolution for site plan improvements and erosion control for the EMLDC site

Second reading and final approval of the tax rate for 2020

Second reading and final approval of a bill to adopt wastewater discharge permit charges and fees

First reading of a bill making changes to the ordinance about the permitting of work by utilities and communications companies

First reading of a bill for the acceptance of public improvements for Petro-Mart Drive Aisle

Resolution for an agreement for e-permitting an asset management software

Resolution for an agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway for replacement of pavement in their right-of-way

Appointment of a Ward 2 alderman to fill the seat vacated by Brittany Gillett

Discussion of the 2021 budget

Information about a change order for a biosolids storage facility

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.