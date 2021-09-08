Wentzville Board of Aldermen Sept. 8 agenda: Burger King, Chili’s, Veterans Memorial Plaza concept

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

On the agenda:

Swearing in of two new police officers

Resolution to Brooklynne Schuetz from Representative West

Cemetery tour special event application

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of 2.82 acres at 311 North Point Prairie Road from agriculture to single family residential

Conceptual design for a Veterans Memorial Plaza at the new REC center. Features being considered are a military memorial for all branches, ring of honor, eternal flame, permanent seating and room for temporary bleachers for ceremonies, a water feature, shade structures, memorial trees/benches/bricks, pavilion with restrooms, creative play areas, space for farmer’s market and food trucks

Public hearing for an amended final development plan for Corporate Parkway Business Park

Requested first and second readings, and final approval of an amended final development plan for Lot B1 of Aventura at Wentzville

Public hearing for the rezoning of 46.81 acres on the north and south side of Interstate Drive, east of Highway Z. Applicant has requested postponement

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for renewal of an outdoor storage container for Tri-State Trolling Motor Inc., at 1799 Mall Parkway

Public hearing and first reading of the rezoning of .63 acres at 307 Luetkenhaus Boulevard from HD-3 to HD-2

Public hearing for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage for Harris Automotive – Applicant requests to withdraw

Pubic hearing, site plan, and resolution for a conditional use permit for a restaurant with drive-thru for Burger King on the north side of Wentzville Parkway 200 feet west of Luetkenhaus Boulevard

Public hearing and first reading of an amended final development plan and conditional use permit for liquor by the drink for Chili’s at 1514 Wentzville Parkway

Public hearing and first reading for the rezoning of 60.21 acres from agricultural and planned development to heavy industrial at 1603 Highway A and 555 Josephville Road

Public hearing for the rezoning of 15.72 acres at 1020 and 1100 South Linn – Applicant requests to withdraw

Public hearing for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage at 1020 and 1100 South Linn – Applicant requests to withdraw

Public hearing and first reading of an amended final development plan for Cedarhurst of Wentzville

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for liquor by the drink for 1300 East Pitman

First reading of the record plat for Prominence Point

Consent agenda: minutes, resolution for construction testing services for West Meyer Road Phase 3, resolution for city funding to upsize water main at the Boulevard at Wilmer Valley

Second reading and final approval of a cost apportionment agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Route Z south of Interstate Drive to Perry Cate Boulevard project

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance amending the city traffic code to add a stop sign at the intersection of Mule Creek Drive and Pine Creek Drive

Public hearing on 2021 property tax rates

First reading of the 2021 tax rate

Resolution for the construction of West Meyer Road Phase 3

LAGERS employee delegate

Public hearing and first reading on the termination of the West Pearce Community Improvement District

First reading of an amendment about wastewater utility service fees about grease interceptors

Resolution for signage at the Wentzville REC Center

Approval of plan and budget for the Creative Studio

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.