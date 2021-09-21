Wentzville Board of Aldermen Sept. 22 agenda: Proposed e-scooter program for downtown

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, and is also available on live stream.

On the agenda:

Proclamation about Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz

Presentation of resolution for Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz by Missouri State Representative Rich West

In kind request for the Holiday Home Tour reading and final approval of an amended final development plan for Lot B1 of Aventura at Wentzville

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of .63 acres at 307 Luetkenhaus Boulevard from HD-3 to HD-2

Second reading and final approval of an amended final development plan for Chili’s at 1514 Wentzville Parkway

Resolution for a conditional use permit for liquor by the drink for Chili’s at 1514 Wentzville Parkway

Second reading and final passage of the voluntary annexation of 50.289 acres at Highway A and Josephville Road

Second reading and final passage of the rezoning of 60.21 acres from agriculture and planned development to heavy industrial

Second reading and final passage of an amended final development plan for Cedarhurst of Wentzville

Second reading and final passage of the record plat for Prominence Point

Consent agenda: minutes, resolution for a release of a maintenance agreement for Villas at Quail Ridge, resolution for an erosion control agreement with Discovery Center, resolution for an erosion control agreement with e-Trailer, resolution to acquire property for right of way and temporary construction easements for Wentzville Parkway South Phase 1

Second reading and final passage of the tax rate for 2021

Second reading and final passage of the termination of the West Pearce Community Improvement District and the repeal of the district’s sales tax

Second reading and final passage of the city code relating to water and wastewater service fees concerning grease interceptors

Liquor license waiver request for Sushi Ai at 1300 East Pitman (located next to a daycare)

Resolution awarding work for slab replacement

Presentation of Bird Electric Scooter Program in Downtown Wentzville

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.