Wentzville Board of Aldermen October 28 agenda: Voluntary annexation of 33 acres on Hwy. N for subdivision

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Salvation Army presentation

In-kind service request for Christmas parade

Second reading and final approval of the record plat for Copper Stone Valley Plat One

Voluntary annexation of 23.26 acres – applicant requested to postpone to November 4

Rezoning of 21.6 acres – applicant requested to postpone to November 4

Preliminary subdivision plat for Hepperman Hollow – applicant requested to postpone to November 4

Right-of-way dedication plat for Interstate Drive – applicant requested to postpone to November 4

First reading of the voluntary annexation of 33.249 acres on the north side of west Highway N, 1600 feet west of Morgan Meadows Drive, with plan to rezone for single family homes

Consent agenda: minutes approval, sale of surplus vehicle, purchase of trailer mounted attenuator, resolution for public improvements for Stonewolf Creek, resolution for site plan improvements for Discovery Center, resolution for purchase of concrete supplies, resolution for improvements including a lift station for Wynncrest Phase 2A

Second reading and final approval of the dedication of improvements for Mar-II Concrete

Resolution for agreements for group insurance

Appointment of Ward 2 alderman. Mayor’s appointment of Jordan Meyer failed to pass at previous meeting.

First and second reading and final approval of a lease purchase transaction to pay the costs of refunding outstanding taxable certificates of participation

First reading of the acceptance of public improvements for Midtown Home Improvements

First reading of the acceptance of pubic improvements in the Stonewolf Creek subdivision

First reading of an agreement for online access to the records of the St. Charles County Recorder of Deeds

Resolution for an agreement for HVAC installation in city facilities

Resolution for an agreement for asphalt pavement resurfacing

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.