Wentzville Board of Aldermen Oct. 14 agenda: Public hearing for Menard’s, appointment of Ward 2 alderman

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Facade grant requests from Wolf Electric and Wentzville Community Historical Society

Public hearing for Menard’s final development plan and conditional use permit at Wentzville Bend, 1500 Wentzville Parkway

Resolution for conditional use permit for pre-owned motor vehicle sales at 507 West Pearce – withdrawn by applicant

First reading of the record plat for Copper Stone Valley Plat One

Public hearing, resolution for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage and display, and site plan for Scott’s Power Equipment, 320 Luetkenhaus Boulevard

Site plan approval for an amenity area for Prairie Wind subdivision

Public hearing and first reading of the rezoning of 21.60 acres on the west side of Hepperman Road north of Interstate Drive from agriculture to multi-family residential

First reading of a bill for right-of-way dedication plat for Interstate Drive

First reading of the voluntary annexation of 67.3 acres on the west side of Wilmer Road south of Interstate Drive

Consent agenda: minutes approval, boards and commissions appointments, sale of surplus vehicle, resolution for erosion control for Aventura, resolution for a guarantee agreement for improvements at Oaks of Lexington Phase 4, resolution for erosion control for Westhaven Phase 6, resolution for a work authorization for pretreatment services

Second reading and final approval of a bill making changes to the ordinance about the permitting of work by utilities and communications companies

Second reading and final approval of a bill for the acceptance of public improvements for Petro-Mart Drive Aisle

First reading of the dedication of improvements for Mar-II Concrete

Resolution to select an underwriter for the proposed sale of the city’s Refunding Certificates of Participation

Appointment of Ward 2 alderman

Discussion of emergency repair for Hilltop-Junction Sanitary Sewer

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.