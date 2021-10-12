Wentzville Board of Aldermen October 13 agenda: Roundabout planned for realigned Josephville Road, Mexico Road

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, and is also available on live stream.

On the agenda:

Proclamation for Merrick Meyer

In-kind request for services associated with the annual Christmas Parade

Second reading and final passage of the voluntary annexation of 4.25 acres at 2039 Wilmer Road

Public hearing for the rezoning of 46.81 acres on Interstate Drive east of Highway Z – applicant requests to postpone

Public hearing and first reading of a final development plan for Bear Creek Golf Course Lot A, on the southeast corner of Bear Creek Drive and North Point Prairie Road

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for pre-owned vehicles, RVs and trailers, and new RVs and trailers at 12542 and 12568 Veterans Memorial Parkway, and site plan approval for Travers Auto and RV group

Preliminary subdivision plat and site plan for Project Wildcat on the west side of Josephville Road, 1400 feet north of Highway A. The site plan includes the realignment of Josephville Road across from GM Gate 2 and a roundabout for access to Mexico Road and the proposed industrial park

Consent agenda: minutes, resolution for an agreement for erosion control and site plan improvements for Heartland View Apartments; resolution for an agreement for erosion control for St. Charles Partners Building Expansion; resolution for an amendment to the agreement with Tyler Technologies to renew the InCode Financial System; resolution for the purchase of concrete supplies; resolution for a water and sewer line connection outside of city limits; resolution for the extension of a construction permit for Interstate Drive Elementary School; resolution for site plan improvements for the West Meyer school traffic signal; resolution for an agreement for improvements for Westhaven Phase 6B

First reading of the acceptance of public improvements for Holiday Inn Express

First reading for an ordinance regarding filing dates for elected officials to match state changes. For the 2022 municipal elections, the filing period will open on December 7, 2021, and end on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

First reading of an amendment to the city code regarding persons who will not be charged for business licenses

First reading of an amendment to the city code regarding Sunday liquor sales, to match changes in state law that have expanded Sunday hours

First reading of the vacation of easements in the Meadows at Cimarron Lot 1

Wentzville sesquicentennial train celebration statues

Resolution for in-kind services for Wentzville Blue Line Family 501(c)(3)

Resolution for an agreement for the Pearce Boulevard and Meyer Road signalization project

Resolution for a procurement policy revision

Presentation of the Bird Electric Scooter Program in Downtown Wentzville

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.