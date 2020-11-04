Wentzville Board of Aldermen November 4 agenda: Menard’s at Wentzville Bend, 2021 budget

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Swearing in of new Ward 2 alderman

Wentzville Community Center design update

Public hearing and first reading of amended final development plan for Menards at Wentzville Bend

Public hearing for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage and display of merchandise for Menards

Site plan for amenity area for the Oaks at Lexington Phase 4

Second reading and final approval of voluntary annexation of 23.26 acres

Second reading and final approval of rezoning of 21.6 acres

Preliminary subdivision plat for Hepperman Hollow

Second reading and final approval of right-of-way dedication plat for Interstate Drive

Public hearing for the rezoning of 67.3 acres

First reading of the voluntary annexation of 33.249 acres on the north side of west Highway N, 1600 feet west of Morgan Meadows Drive, with plan to rezone for single family homes

Public hearing and first reading of a rezoning of 25.01 acres at the southeast corner of David Hoekel Parkway and West Pearce

Public hearing and first reading of the rezoning of 2.01 acres at 1520 Swantnerville Road

Site plan for storage shed at General Motors

Site plan for Alliance Credit Union on the south side of Veterans Memorial Parkway west of Freymuth

Consent agenda: minutes approval, citizen recognition

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of public improvements for Midtown Home Improvements

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of pubic improvements in the Stonewolf Creek subdivision

Second reading and final approval of an agreement for online access to the records of the St. Charles County Recorder of Deeds

2021-2025 Capital Plan

Public hearing for 2021 proposed budget

First reading of the 2021 budget

Midwest University termination agreement

Planters for Historic Downtown Wentzville

First reading of a bill about vacation leave

First reading of the acceptance of public improvements at the Commons at Peruque Hills

Resolution for water tank painting

Resolution for waterline upsizing Prominence Point

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.