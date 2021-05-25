Wentzville Board of Aldermen May 26 agenda: Interstate Drive/Route Z intersection design; addition to Rec Center

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Swear in police officer

In-kind request for Rod Run

In-kind request for St. Patrick’s Knights of Columbus Patriot Day Run

Request for extension of plat approval for the Outpost at the Bluffs

Public hearing and first reading for a rezoning of 1.86 acres on the southeast corner of Wagner Street and South Church Street for Club Carwash

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for Club Carwash

Site plan approval for Club Carwash

Second reading and final approval of the record plats for The Oaks at Lexington Plat 5 and Plat 6

Consent agenda: minutes, resolution for an occupational medicine agreement with St. Luke’s, resolution for an agreement for the purchase of new police pistols, boards and commissions appointments, resolution for an erosion control agreement with Westhaven Stockpile, resolution for an agreement for flatwork for a maintenance shed at Peruque Valley Park, resolution for concrete

Second reading and final approval of an agreement with St. Charles County for access and use of the Emergency Operations Center for backup dispatch and 911 services

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of improvements in Linn Forest Estates

Resolution stating that the city has not adopted any regulations mandating that businesses in Wentzville require face masks

Resolution supporting approval of the statewide transportation plan that includes the I-70 S-Curve Project

Resolution for the design for the Route Z and Interstate Drive intersection

First reading of an agreement for the use of St. Charles County Transportation Sales Tax funds for the construction of Wentzville Parkway South Phase 2A

First reading of the acceptance of public improvements for Sugarfire

Resolution for a confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement with Verizon (and similar situations with entities that are subject to the city’s gross receipts license tax)

Resolution for an expanded design scope for the Wentzville Recreation Center (addition of a STEM and creativity lab for students, additional $42,452)

Resolution for the acquisition of property for rights of way and easements for the construction of West Meyer Phase 3

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.