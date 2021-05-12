Wentzville Board of Aldermen May 12 agenda: Building additions for GM and Buffalo Wild Wings

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Swear in police officers

Certificate of recognition for Maggie Williams

Military recognition

One-year extension of the final development plan for Brookstone, on the east side of North Point Prairie south of Defender Drive

Site plan approval for the Buffalo Wild Wings Addition

First reading of the record plat for The Oaks at Lexington Plat 5

First reading of the record plat for the Oaks at Lexington Plat 6

Public hearing, resolution for a conditional use permit, and site plan approval for used car sales at 12542 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for liquor by the drink and live entertainment for Old Town Smokehouse, 2 East Main Street

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for liquor by the drink and live entertainment for Millwoods Bar and Grill, 1826 West Pearce.

Site plan approval for GM building addition

Consent agenda: minutes, resolution for performance guarantees for Circle K, resolution for improvements for Westhaven Phase 6, resolution for rock salt, resolution for adopting a grievance procedure under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Ice Arena locker room flooring

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of public improvements in Wentzville Parkway Retail

Second reading and final approval of the vacation of easements in Midland Business Park Plat 2

Second reading and final approval of a school resource officer agreement with the Wentzville School District

First reading of an agreement with St. Charles County for access and use of the Emergency Operations Center for backup dispatch and 911 services

First reading of the acceptance of improvements in Linn Forest Estates

Resolution for the acquisition of property for rights of way for the Great Oaks Boulevard Turn Lane

Resolution to extend the construction permit for Wentzville High School North Point

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.