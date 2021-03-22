Wentzville Board of Aldermen March 24 agenda: Plans for reopening pools, funding Mexico Road improvements

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Update on Public Works facility programming/design

Second reading and final approval of a rezoning of 22.13 acres at 2591 West Pearce Boulevard from agricultural to highway commercial

Second reading and final approval of the record plat for Discovery Center Plat 1

Second reading and final approval of the record plat for Crystal Creek Commercial Lot 1

Second reading and final approval of the amended final development plat for Wentzville Bend Lot 5

Second reading and final approval of amendments to zoning regulations in the Historic Downtown core district

Second reading and final approval of a final development for Sutton Farms

Consent agenda: minutes, resolution for the purchase of rock, resolution for an agreement for Wentzville Ice Arena foundation stabilization, resolution for coating engineering and inspection services for Water Storage Tank #1, resolution for erosion control and site plan improvements for Aventura site, resolution for erosion control and site plan improvements for Lot 7 Sachs Business Park

Second reading and final approval of the Missouri Water and Wastewater Agency Response Network

Second reading and final approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation for the Community Assistance Program

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of improvements for the Meadows at Cimarron

Resolution for the amended lease between the City of Wentzville and the Wentzville Community Historical Society

First reading of an agreement between the City of Wentzville and the City of Florissant

First reading of a renewal of a franchise to Union Electric for electricity and gas

First reading of an amendment to city code about employee access to certain personnel records

First reading of an amendment to revise parking restrictions on Northview Court to the entire street on school days from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Resolution for funding applications with the St. Charles County Road Board for Mexico Road Improvements, Route Z Widening and Signalization and Wentzville Parkway South Extension phase 2A

Resolution for commissioning services for the Wentzville Rec Center

Establishing a 5K/10K race route outside of Heartland Park

Discussion of reopening plans for aquatic facilities

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.