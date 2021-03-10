Wentzville Board of Aldermen March 10 agenda: Permit for Crazy Bowls and Wraps, site plan for Syberg’s

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Award presentation for police officer Stephen Hill and Trooper Andrew Mayer (Distinguished Service Citation of Valor)

Certificate of recognition for Isabella Geller

Second reading and final approval of the voluntary annexation of .78 acre located at 1928 Peine Road

Site plan approval for Crystal Creek Commercial Retail on the northeast corner of Wentzville Parkway and Crystal Creek Drive

Site plan approval for Luetkenhaus Boulevard South Retail on the east side of Luetkenhaus Boulevard 150 feet south of Wall Street

Public hearing for a preliminary development plan for a residential subdivision on the west side of North Point Prairie Road adjacent to the west of Defender Drive – applicant requested postponement

Public hearing and first reading for a rezoning of 22.13 acres at 2591 West Pearce Boulevard from agricultural to highway commercial

Public hearing and first reading for a conditional use permit for a drive-through service, outdoor storage and display of merchandise for MotoMart at 101 Discovery Way

First reading of the record plat for Discovery Center Plat 1

Site plan approval for a multi-tenant building at Crystal Creek Commercial

First reading of the record plat for Crystal Creek Commercial Lot 1

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for Crazy Bowls and Wraps at 1570 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville Bend

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for Freddy’s Steakburgers and Frozen Custard at 1510 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville Bend

Public hearing and first reading for an amended final development plan for Wentzville Bend Lot 5

Public hearing and first reading for an amendment to zoning regulations for the historic downtown core district

Site plan approval for Motion Orthopaedics on the southwest corner of Wentzville Parkway and Will Ron Drive

First reading, second reading, and final approval of the final development plan for The Boulevard at Wilmer Valley

First reading of a final development for Sutton Farms

Site plan approval for Syberg’s at 1218 West Pearce Boulevard

Consent agenda: minutes approval, purchase of equipment for the Water Division, purchase of a Bobcat track loader, resolution for testing services for slab replacement, an agreement for improvements at the Meadows of Cimarron

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of public improvements at Wentzville Bend

Resolution for workers comp insurance

Preliminary 2021 tax levy

Wentzville Community Center Name

First reading of the approval of the Missouri Water and Wastewater Agency Response Network

First reading of an intergovernmental agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation for the Community Assistance Program

First reading of the acceptance of improvements for the Meadows at Cimarron

Resolution for the extension of a construction permit for Timber Trace Phase 4

Resolution for the acquisition of property for right of way and easements for the construction of Wentzville Parkway South Phase 1

Prairie Wind subdivision low impact blasting presentation

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.