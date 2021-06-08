Wentzville Board of Aldermen June 9 agenda: Replacing D.A.R.E. with S.T.A.R.T.

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

First reading of the record plat for Westhaven Plat 6B

Consent agenda: minutes, boards and commissions reappointment

Request for extension of plat approval for the Outpost at the Bluffs

Second reading and final approval of an agreement for the use of St. Charles County Transportation Sales Tax funds for the construction of Wentzville Parkway South Phase 2A

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of public improvements for Sugarfire

Resolution awarding city insurance to Travelers for property & casualty and workers comp

Resolution approving an agreement for the construction of the Great Oaks Turn Lane Addition project

First reading of an agreement with St. Charles County for teaching the START program (Substance Tobacco Alcohol Resistance Training) – replaces DARE, and also deals with bullying and citizenship

First reading of the vacation of an easement related to Wentzville South Middle School

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.