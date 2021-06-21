Wentzville Board of Aldermen June 23 agenda: Adding ‘No Parking’ sections on four city streets

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

On the agenda:

Presentation of 2020 audited financial statements and comprehensive annual financial report

Site plan approval for Amco Ranger at 1617 West Pearce

Second reading and final approval of the record plat for Westhaven Plat 6B

First reading of the voluntary annexation of 1.05 acres at 1333 Wilmer Road

Consent agenda: minutes, sale of surplus vehicles and equipment, resolution for erosion agreement for Sutton Farms, resolution for erosion agreement for Wentzville Logistics Center Lot 3, resolution for site plan improvements for Wentzville Middle School cafeteria renovations, resolution for erosion agreement with Charlestowne Crossing, resolution for improvements for Prairie Wind Plat 1

Resolution for an agreement with St. Charles County Economic Development Center ($25,000)

First reading for an amendment for changes to the 2021 budget

First reading for an amendment to the traffic code to prohibit parking on portions of East Pitman, West Fourth Street, Sunset Drive, and Lodora Drive

Resolution to extend the construction permit for Copper Stone Valley Phase 1

Resolution for an agreement with Plocher Construction for the construction of the Water Reclamation Center Phase 3 Expansion

Art Acquisition and Donation Policy

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.