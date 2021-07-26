Wentzville Board of Aldermen July 28 agenda: New vision statement and Menard’s, again

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

On the agenda:

Consent agenda: Minutes, resolution for an agreement for improvements at the Oaks at Lexington phases 5 and 6, resolution assigning contract for hot mix asphalt, resolution for agreement for asphalt construction

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to add parking prohibited to portions of Lodora Drive

Second reading and final approval of a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest for certain municipal officials (state requires re-adopting the ordinance every two years)

Second reading and final approval of an agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Wentzville Parkway Sidewalk Extension project from I-70 to West Pearce

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to the traffic code to prohibit parking on portions of Shadow Pines Drive

Second reading and final approval of an agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the US 61 West Outer Road Extension Phase 2A

New vision statement and strategic framework (“Located at the crossroads of the nation, we are a welcoming community, uniquely positioned as an innovative regonal leader. Wentzville delivers exceptional service and a vibrant quality of life for residents and businesses to thrive.”)

First reading, second reading, and final approval of an agreement with St. Charles County to transfer ownership and maintenance of the warning siren at West Meyer Road

First reading of an amendment to the development agreement for Wentzville Bend. The development company has a contract to sell 15.81 acres to Menard’s, and, if the sale goes through, changes would be made to reduce the developer’s portion of of CID revenues, reduce the sales tax rate for The Bend, update the site plan, and provide for a $200,000 donation to the city for the city-owned part of the Bend development. This does not approve the Menard’s store itself, which would have to go through Planning & Zoning.

First reading of an amendment to add parking prohibited to portions of West Fourth Street and Sunset Drive

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.