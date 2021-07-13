Wentzville Board of Aldermen July 14 agenda: Storing mobile food trucks on Interstate Drive

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

On the agenda:

Second reading and final approval of the voluntary annexation of 1.05 acres at 1333 Wilmer Road

Extension of approved site plan for UPS building at 902 East Pearce Boulevard

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for the storage of mobile food trucks at Queen’s Commissary, 310 Interstate Drive

Approval of the site plan for a building addition at CGI Silvercote, 2 Silvercote Drive

Pubic hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for liquor by the drink/patio expansion for Stone Summit, 17 Cliff View Drive

Consent agenda: Minutes, resolution for an erosion control agreement with Lucas Veterinary, resolution for the release of a maintenance agreement for Westhaven Phase 1, resolution for an agreement with Meyer Electric Company for street light pole relocation, resolution for an erosion control agreement and site plan improvements for the Bill Thomas expansion, resolution for an erosion control agreement with First Community Credit Union, resolution for a site plan improvements agreement for 1928 Peine Road sewer extension

Second reading and final approval for an amendment for changes to the 2021 budget

Second reading and final approval for an amendment to the traffic code to prohibit parking on portions of East Pitman, West Fourth Street, Sunset Drive, and Lodora Drive

First reading of a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest for certain municipal officials (state requires re-adopting the ordinance every two years)

First reading of an agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Wentzville Parkway Sidewalk Extension project from I-70 to West Pearce

First reading of an amendment to the traffic code to prohibit parking on portions of Shadow Pines Drive

First reading of an agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the US 61 West Outer Road Extension Phase 2A

Resolution for an amendment to the declaration of restrictions and creating homeowners association for Keystone Estates Subdivision

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.