Wentzville Board of Aldermen January 27 agenda: Citizen of the Year, Yarn Bomb request, West Pearce resurfacing

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Swearing in of police officer Ethan Mozingo

Citizen of the year, Barbara Love

In-kind request for Crossroads Art Council’s 2021 Yarn Bomb

Resolution to renew agreement with Timber Trace HOA

Approval of one-year extension of site plan for First Community Credit Union on the northeast corner of Parkway Ridge and Wentzville Parkway

Second reading and final approval of an amended final development plan for Lot 15 of Wentzville Bend for a multi-tenant commercial building

Approval of the record plat for Crystal Creek Commercial Lot 1, withdrawn by applicant

Second reading and final approval of a preliminary development plan for Sutton Farms Residential Subdivision on the west side of Peine Road west of Peine Woods Drive

Second reading and final approval of the voluntary annexation of two acres west of the northern terminus of Wilmer Meadow Drive

Second reading and final approval of the voluntary annexation of 25 acres west of the northern terminus of Wilmer Meadow Drive

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of 27 acres adjacent to the north of the northern terminus of Wilmer Meadow Drive

Approval of preliminary subdivision plat approval for Hauk Estates, north of the northern terminus of Wilmer Meadow Drive

Consent agenda: minutes approval, agreement for concessions, resolution for a performance guarantee for Country Club Car Wash addition, resolution for a performance guarantee for eTrailer

Second reading and final passage for an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Route Z and Interstate Drive intersection improvements project

Second reading and final approval of a bill to accept public improvements for Pinewoods Estates Plat Three

Second reading and final approval of a bill to accept public improvements for Chapel Grove

Second reading and final approval of a bill for an intergovernmental agreement with St. Charles County for use of sales tax funds for the Great Oaks Boulevard extension project

Second reading and final approval of a bill for an intergovernmental agreement with St. Charles County for use of sales tax funds for the Route Z and Interstate Drive intersection improvement project

Second reading and final approval of a bill to implement the state-mandated court automation surcharge

Resolution for an automated license plate reader subscription

Resolution for an agreement for West Pearce resurfacing

First reading of the acceptance of public improvements for Timber Trace Collector Road Phase 2

Resolution for an agreement for site improvement of the Progress Park Banquet Hall vestibule at Progress Park

Resolution for a grant application for a Recreation Trails Program

First reading of the acceptance of the public improvements for the Pearce Hall Building Addition

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.