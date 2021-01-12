Wentzville Board of Aldermen January 13 agenda: Freddy’s Steakburgers, funding of road projects, voluntary annexations

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Site plan approval for Wentzville Driving Range building addition

Second reading and final passage of voluntary annexation of a total of 67.3 acres on the west side of Wilmer Road south of Interstate Drive

Second reading and final passage of rezoning of same tract

Second reading and final passage of the final development plan for 501 Partnership

Second reading and final passage of the final development plan for Lear Corporation Wentzville Logistics Center Lot 2

Second reading and final passage of an ordinance to amend zoning regulations about lighting, parking of camping and recreational equipment, and floodway districts

Public hearing and first reading of an amended final development plan for Lot 15 of Wentzville Bend for a multi-tenant commercial building

Approval of site plan for a press building addition at GM

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for Freddy’s Steakburgers and Frozen Custard at the corner of Wentzville Parkway and Great Oaks Boulevard

Approval of site plan for a multi-tenant commercial center at the northwest corner of Wentzville Parkway and Great Oaks Boulevard

First reading of the record plat for Crystal Creek Commercial Lot 1

Site plan for additional parking area for eTrailer at 101 Enterprise Drive

Public hearing and first reading for a preliminary development plan for Sutton Farms Residential Subdivision on the west side of Peine Road west of Peine Woods Drive

Approval of a preliminary development plan for the Rolwes/Hynes Tract Residential Subdivision on the west side of North Point Prairie Road

First reading of the voluntary annexation of two acres west of the northern terminus of Wilmer Meadow Drive

First reading of the voluntary annexation of 25 acres west of the northern terminus of Wilmer Meadow Drive

Public hearing and first reading of the rezoning of 27 acres adjacent to the north of the northern terminus of Wilmer Meadow Drive

Consent agenda: minutes approval, boards and commissions reappointments, purchase of new police vehicles and equipment, agreement for site plan improvements for Crystal Creek Phase 5, resolution for an agreement for improvements for Chapel Grove, resolution for site plan improvements for the Aventura at Wentzville site, resolution for a work authorization for pretreatment services

Second reading and final passage for an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Route Z and Interstate Drive intersection improvements project

Resolution for a lease agreement with the Historical Society for office space in the old city hall at 310 W. Pearce

Resolution for an agreement for the construction of Wentzville Community Center

Emergency paid sick leave extension

First reading of a bill to accept public improvements for Pinewoods Estates Plat Three

First reading of a bill to accept public improvements for Chapel Grove

First reading of a bill for an intergovernmental agreement with St. Charles County for use of sales tax funds for the Great Oaks Boulevard extension project

First reading of a bill for an intergovernmental agreement with St. Charles County for use of sales tax funds for the Route Z and Interstate Drive intersection improvement project

First reading of a bill to implement the state-mandated court automation surcharge

Resolution for a citywide hydrologic assessment

Discussion of a Director of Engineering recruitment process

Discussion of Historic Downtown zoning

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.