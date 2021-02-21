Wentzville Board of Aldermen February 24 agenda: Plan for new Animal Talk construction, easements for Wentzville Parkway South

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Award presentation for police lieutenant Jennifer Bell for her work on the Auto Theft Task Force operational order

Citizen recognition of Darlene Davidson and Donna Cobb

Second reading and final approval of record plat approval for Westhaven Plat 6A

Second reading and final approval of an amended final development plan for Animal Talk on the southwest corner of Pic Parkway and Veterans Memorial Parkway

First reading of the voluntary annexation of .78 acre located at 1928 Peine Road

Consent agenda: minutes approval, destruction of police records, appointments to Wentzville Bluffs CID, purchase of equipment for wastewater division

Resolution for a preliminary funding agreement with Lear Corporation for industrial development bonds

Resolution for the acquisition of property for a roadway easement and temporary construction easements for the construction of Wentzville Parkway South Phase 1 – 1 Ruggeri Drive

Resolution for the acquisition of property for a roadway easement and temporary construction easements for the construction of Wentzville Parkway South Phase 1 – .03 acres in Swantnerville Industrial Park

First reading of the acceptance of public improvements at Wentzville Bend

Information and discussion of solid waste/recycling

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.