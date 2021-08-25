Wentzville Board of Aldermen August 25 meeting adjusting format; will not be open to the public

As a precautionary measure to help prevent exposure and the spread of COVID-19, the Board of Aldermen of the City of Wentzville is adjusting the format of its Aug. 25, 2021, meeting. The Board Chambers at City Hall will not be open to the public; however, the meeting can be viewed via live stream at www.wentzvillemo.gov/
boardmeeting.
Anyone who wants to address the Board of Aldermen during Open Forum at tomorrow’s Board of Aldermen meeting can do so via Zoom and by submitting a speaker appearance card to the City Clerk via email at Kathryn.Bowman@wentzvillemo.
gov by 5 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2021. To view the Zoom link and find additional virtual meeting details, please access the Aug. 25 Board of Aldermen agenda here: www.wentzvillemo.gov/ boardofaldermenagenda.
