Wentzville Board of Aldermen August 25 agenda: Route Z widening; annexation on Josephville Road

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

On the agenda:

Water and wastewater long range program and three-year rate projections

Police officer swearing in

Cemetery tour special event application

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of 2.82 acres at 311 North Point Prairie Road from agriculture to single family residential

Preliminary plat approval for Shannon Heights at 311 N. Point Prairie Road

Second reading and final approval of the amended final development plan for Wentzville Bend Menard’s

Resolution for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage and display of merchandise for Menard’s

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of 12.3 acres on the west side of South Callahan, north of Mall Parkway, from highway commercial to planned development and the second reading and final approval of the final development plan for this site as The Automotive Point of Wentzville

First reading of the voluntary annexation of 70.09 acres (five parcels on the north and south of Interstate Drive, just east of Highway Z)

First reading of the voluntary annexation of 50.289 acres (50 acres north of Highway A and west of Josephville Road)

Consent agenda: Minutes, resolution for site plan improvements for AMCO Ranger, resolution for an erosion control and site plan improvements for Hampton Manor, Resolution for temp-to perm employment services, resolution for paperless file management, purchase of supplies for the Interstate Drive project

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance to issue taxable industrial revenue bonds to fund an industrial development project ($16,000,000 to acquire and install equipment at a new assembly plant for Lear Corporation at the Wentzville Logistics Center. Lear Corporation produces seats for GM automobiles)

First reading of a cost apportionment agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Route Z south of Interstate Drive to Perry Cate Boulevard project

First reading of an ordinance amending the city traffic code to add a stop sign at the intersection of Mule Creek Drive and Pine Creek Drive

Resolution for a landscape easement agreement for Wentzville Bend

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.