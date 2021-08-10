Wentzville Board of Aldermen August 11 agenda: Development plans for Menard’s and Corporate Parkway Business Park

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

On the agenda:

Presentation from the Child Advocacy Center

Site plan for Crystal Creek Commercial (gas station, convenience store and carwash) on the northeast corner of Wentzville Parkway and Great Oaks Boulevard

Public hearing and first reading of the rezoning of 2.82 acres at 311 North Point Prairie Road from agriculture to single family residential

Public hearing and first reading of the amended final development plan for Wentzville Bend Menard’s

Public hearing and for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage and display of merchandise for Menard’s

Public hearing for an amended final development plan for Corporate Parkway Business Park on the west side of Corporate Parkway south of Crosswinds Court

Site plan for a building addition to Max Air Technology at 114 Resource Drive

Public hearing and first reading of the rezoning of 12.3 acres on the west side of South Callahan, north of Mall Parkway, from highway commercial to planned development, a public hearing for a conditional use permit for pre-owned car sales, and a first reading of the final development plan for this site

Consent agenda: Minutes, resolution for a lease agreement with MEM Media, resolution for a partial release and settlement agreement with Contegra Construction

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to the traffic code to add parking prohibited to portions of Lodora Drive

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to the development agreement for Wentzville Bend.

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to add parking prohibited to portions of West Fourth Street and Sunset Drive

Group insurance renewal

First reading of an ordinance to issue taxable industrial revenue bonds to fund an industrial development project ($16,000,000 to acquire and install equipment at a new assembly plant for Lear Corporation at the Wentzville Logistics Center. Lear Corporation produces seats for GM automobiles)

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.