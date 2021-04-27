Wentzville Board of Aldermen April 28 agenda: Swearing in new elected officials; Greenway master plan trails

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Presentation of Award for Achievement of Excellence in Procurement

Public Service Recognition Week

In-kind request for Wentzville Blue Line Family fundraiser

Second reading and final approval of the record plat for Prairie Wind Plat 1

Second reading and final approval of the record plat for Midland Business Park Plat 3

Consent agenda: minutes

Second reading and final approval of a bill to amend the 2020 budget

Second reading and final approval of a bill to amend the 2021 budget

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance vacating easements in Wentzville Bend

Second reading and final approval of an agreement with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to receive information from license plate readers and run through the National Crime Information Center

Second reading and final approval of condemnation to secure easements for Wentzville Parkway South Phase 1 (Lion Petroleum property)

Recognition of outgoing officials

Election results from April 6 municipal election

Alderman reports from outgoing aldermen Meyer and Swanson

Swear in new elected officials

Break for reception

Elect acting president of the board

Presentation of St. Charles County Greenway Master Plan Trails

Public hearing and first reading of rezoning of 1.86 acres on the southeast corner of Wagner Street and South Church Street – public hearing will be kept open until May 12 meeting

Public hearing for a conditional use permit for Club Carwash on the southeast corner of Wagner Street and South Church Street – postponed until May 12 meeting

Consent agenda: Boards and commissions appointments, purchase of vehicles for Parks department, agreement for apparel services, agreement for printing services and mailing services for the Vision newsletter, agreement for site plan improvements for Wentzville Logistics Center Building 2, maintenance agreement for Adonai Place, maintenance agreement for Pinewoods Estates Phase 1 and 2, agreement for erosion control for the Golf Club of Wentzville Phase 5, agreements for erosion control for Prominence Point, amendment to agreement for sewer main lining and lateral connection sealing

First reading of the acceptance of public improvements in Wentzville Parkway Retail

First reading of the vacation of easements in Midland Business Park Plat 2

First reading of a school resource officer agreement with the Wentzville School District

Resolution for transferee agreement for the sale and transfer of Junction Luxury Living Apartments

Resolution for the acquisition of property for rights of way and temporary construction easement for the construction of West Meyer Road Phase 3

Resolution for the acquisition of property for rights of way, drainage easement and temporary construction easement for the construction of West Meyer Road Phase 3

Resolution for the acquisition of property for drainage easement and temporary construction easement for the construction of West Meyer Road Phase 3

Resolution to urge state senators and state representatives to vote against House Bill 920, which would eliminate April municipal elections

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.