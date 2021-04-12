Wentzville Board of Aldermen April 14 agenda: Permit for church preschool; easements for road construction

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Swearing in of police officers, certificate of recognition for CJ Thomas

Public hearing and resolution for conditional use permit for Faith Christian Family Church for a preschool

First reading of the record plat for Prairie Wind Plat 1

Public hearing and resolution for conditional use permit for liquor by the drink for Tattooed Dog (new ownership)

Site plan for Hampton Manor

First reading of the record plat for Midland Business Park Plat 3

Public hearing and first reading for the rezoning of 1.86 acres on the southeast corner of Wagner Street and South Church Street from single family residential to Historic Downtown Corridor – applicant requests to postpone

Public hearing for a conditional use permit for Club Carwash on the southeast corner of Wagner Street and South Church Street – applicant requests to postpone

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage and display for Craig Equipment, 2681 West Pearce Boulevard

Public hearing and resolution for amend conditional use permit for liquor by the drink and outdoor display for Friendship Brewery, 107 E. Third Street

Consent agenda: minutes, appointment to Downtown Committee, purchase of public works vehicles, purchase of water and wastewater supplies, release of maintenance agreement for Manors at Wilmer Valley, erosion control for the Boulevard at Wilmer Valley, purchase of water meters, site plan improvements for Motion Orthopaedics, agreement for grounds maintenance

Second reading and final approval of an agreement between the City of Wentzville and the City of Florissant

Second reading and final approval of a renewal of a franchise to Union Electric for electricity and gas

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to city code about employee access to certain personnel records

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to revise parking restrictions on Northview Court to the entire street on school days from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Resolution for a lease agreement with Samantha Trenhaile Real Estate Agency for space in the old city hall

Resolution for a lease agreement with the Crossroads Arts Council for space in the old city hall

First reading of an amendment to the budget

First reading of an ordinance vacating easements in Wentzville Bend

First reading of an agreement with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to receive information from license plate readers and run through the National Crime Information Center

First reading of condemnation to secure easements for Wentzville Parkway South Phase 1 (Lion Petroleum property)

Resolution to acquire property for a permanent right of way for Wentzville Parkway South Phase 1

Resolution to acquire property for rights of way and easements for West Meyer Road Phase 3

Resolution for professional construction management for the water reclamation center phase 3 expansion

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.