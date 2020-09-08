Wentzville Board of Alderman Sept. 9 agenda: New home for detective bureau, strategic goal setting

The Wentzville Board of Aldermen will meet on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Wentzville City Hall.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but with occupancy limited to 40 people to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be live streamed. To watch the meeting via the live stream, please go to the City’s website, www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting <http://www.wentzvillemo.org/boardmeeting>.

On the agenda:

Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for liquor by the drink for Thai Kitchen at 2 West Pearce Boulevard

Public hearing and first reading of a bill to amend the zoning regulations, specifically, about elevators and parking structures in multi-family developments , about parking requirements in multi-family development proposals, and about broadening the allowed use of mobile food vendors

at 507 West Pearce Public hearing and resolution for a conditional use permit for liquor by the drink for Syberg’s at 1218 West Pearce Boulevard (former Ruby Tuesdays)

Consent agenda: minutes, site plan improvements for Country Club Car Wash addition , erosion control agreement with STL Storage

Second reading and final vote to adopt standard sanitary sewer use fees for users of the Corporate 70 Plaza Sewershed

Second reading and final vote repealing city requirement for protective headgear for motorcycle drivers and riders due to state repeal of helmet law

Second reading and final vote on a lease for provide space to house the Wentzville Police Department Detective Bureau at 1605 Wentzville Parkway

LAGERS meeting delegate

Resolution for a guarantee agreement for improvements at Providence Ridge

Public hearing and first reading for 2020 property tax rates

First reading of a bill to vacate easements at Villages of Huntleigh Ridge Plat 3, lot 532

First reading of a bill to adopt wastewater discharge permit charges and fees

Resolution to acquire property for right of way and construction easements for the West Pearce Boulevard and Meyer Road signalization project

Strategic goal setting for 2021

The agenda also allows for public comment time and reports from the aldermen, the mayor, and the city administrator.

You can view a complete agenda or a complete agenda packet with supporting documents on the city’s website.