Wentzville aquatic facilities to open Summer 2021

Like many aquatic facilities in the area, Wentzville Parks and Recreation did not open its aquatic facilities in 2020 due to public health, financial and staffing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Department is pleased to share that it plans to open pools this summer, although the season will look very different from years past.

Wentzville Parks and Recreation currently operates two aquatic facilities: Progress Park Pool and Splash Station Aquatic Center. For 2021, the Department plans to start the season by limiting the use of Progress Park Pool for programming only, which includes aquatic fitness classes, swim lessons and Camp Wentzville.

Splash Station will be open daily for public swim daily with two, three-hour sessions. Reservations will be required. This will allow the Department to limit attendance at the pool if needed. There is a thirty-minute gap between sessions where guests will be asked to leave and staff will clean the facility.

The City is emphasizing that there is a phased plan to eliminate the need for reservations and open more public swim hours at Progress Park Pool, however, the ability to move into other phases depends heavily on the number of lifeguards the Department is able to hire as well as guidelines set by the CDC. The nation has experienced a lifeguard shortage for several years and COVID-19 has not helped matters. It is the hope of the Department to offer public swim at both facilities as soon as possible, but staffing will be a major factor in its ability to do so.

For more information including pricing and hours, please visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/aquatics. To apply for the position of lifeguard or any other position with the City of Wentzville, please visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/hr.