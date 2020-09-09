Wentzville alderman Brittany Gillett announces resignation

On Tuesday, Wentzville Ward 2 Alderman Brittany Gillett announced on her Facebook page that she was resigning and posted the following letter that she had sent to the Board of Aldermen:

I believe you all are aware by now, but please accept this email as a written letter of resignation, effective September 23, 2020 The City Council of the City of Sunset Hills voted this evening to approve my employment contract, effective September 28, 2020. As their City Administrator it would be professionally inappropriate for me to also serve as an Alderman here in the City of Wentzville; additionally it would be extremely time-consuming and I have my young children to consider. I have enjoyed my time serving with each and every one of you. I truly believe that together, we have created a Board that works together and collectively is working in the best interest in the City of Wentzville. Thank you all for your support in my professional endeavors; I trust Ward II will be in good hands.

Gillett was first elected to the board of Aldermen in April 2017, and ran uncontested in the 2019 election.

With Gillett’s resignation, the city announced it will be accepting applications until September 22 from all persons interested in filling the Ward 2 vacancy for the remainder of Gillett’s term. The application is available by contacting the City Clerk at (636) 327-5101 or by email at Kathryn.Bowman@wentzvillemo.org. Applications are also available on the City website at www.wentzvillemo.org.

Applicants must be:

18 years of age

A citizen of the United States

An inhabitant and resident of Ward 2 for one year preceding the application date at the time he/she applies and during the time he/she serves as Alderman, Ward 2

A qualified voter under the laws and constitution of this state and the ordinances of this City

Shall not be in arrears for any unpaid City taxes or municipal user fees

The person who is appointed to fill the vacancy will serve until a candidate is elected at the next regular municipal election in April 2021.