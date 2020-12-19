Volunteers needed for New Year’s Eve Day art project at Heartland Park

Wentzville Parks & Recreation is looking for volunteers to assist in making Heartland Park trails full of art and inspiration for the new year.

We will be using sidewalk chalk to post inspirational quotes and art on the trail system. Volunteers can sign up for times between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 31 and make everyone’s New Years Resolutions a little more inspired and enjoyable. Chalks are provided, but artists are also welcome to bring their own.

If this is something that interests you please use the link below to sign up to help. If you can only give 30-60 minutes of time your participation will be greatly appreciated.