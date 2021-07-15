Volunteers needed for Lake Saint Louis Triathlon August 21

The City of Lake Saint Louis Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help out with the oldest organized Triathlon event in the St. Louis area. The event, which will be held on Saturday, August 21, is USA Triathlon sanctioned and draws participants from all over the country.

After two years without a triathlon, the city has decided to offer a short-course event for 2021. Participants will swim .25 mile, bike 13.75 mile, and run 2.5 miles. Check-in opens at 5:30 a.m., and the race starts at 7 a.m.

“Volunteers improve safety and efficiency-two things we can’t get enough of,” stated a recent city Facebook post. “If you, your family or your organization would like to get involved, please register to be a volunteer with us.”

Help is needed in the registration/transition areas, and volunteers are also needed on the course, to help with chip collection, and with medals.