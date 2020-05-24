Volunteers needed for county parks honeysuckle roundup May 31

Grab the family, a pair of gloves and a hand saw or set of pruning tools, the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department needs help cutting down invasive bush honeysuckle! The removal process is from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 31 at Missouri Bluffs Park, the department’s newest 286-acre property, located at 18 Research Park Circle in St. Charles.

This eradication project is suitable for all ages and is needed to curb the spread of these undesirable plants before the Parks Department can install a new trail system on the property. Volunteers will receive on-site training with Park Ranger Abigail Chambers, and will be divided into separate work areas throughout the undeveloped park property. Participants are encouraged to bring a sturdy set of shoes or work boots, wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants, and be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines.