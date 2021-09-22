Volunteer opportunity: Set painters needed for theater production

Wentzville’s Connection Theatre Company is looking for set painters for their production of “Annie Jr.”

More than 40 children are involved in the production, which is the company’s first. Showtimes will be Friday, November 19 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, November 20 at noon and 4 p.m.

To help out, contact Abigail Ayer, Recreation Coordinator, City of Wentzville, MO, at (636) 639-2088, or email Abigail.Ayers@wentzvillemo.gov

According to the Parks and Recreation website, “Wentzville’s CTC is founded on the idea of connections and driven by the hope of connecting Wentzville’s residents to the world of theatre. Wentzville’s CTC offers opportunities to connect through classes, camps and productions for all ages that teach and develop the valuable skills of performing arts.”