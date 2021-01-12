Virtual open house set for $3.9 million Interstate Drive improvement project

The St. Charles County Highway Department is hosting an Informational Virtual Open House on proposed improvements along Interstate Drive from Quail Ridge Park to the intersection of Prospect and Duello roads. Residents may view plans and submit questions and comments online Jan. 14-25, 2021, at sccmo.org/ InterstateDrivePhaseI.

Proposed improvements for Interstate Drive Phase I are expected to include:

Widening the existing roadway and adding paved shoulders to provide safer travel and an improved driving surface. Improving drainage facilities and sight distance along the corridor.

Adding pedestrian accommodations from Duello and Prospect roads to Quail Ridge Park.

Upgrading the intersection at Prospect and Duello roads with a roundabout to improve traffic flow and accommodate continued expansion along the corridor.

The project is funded by the St. Charles County 1/2-cent Transportation Sales Tax, as well as the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Oates Associates, Inc., is serving as the design engineering consultant.

The estimated $3.9 million project is in the preliminary design stage. After the virtual open house, plans may be updated based on public feedback, and easement acquisition/negotiation is expected to begin this year. It is anticipated that construction of the project will start in 2022.

Phase I is the final of a five-phase construction plan along Interstate Drive. Phase II included improvements from Quail Ridge Park to Route Z. Phase III included improvements from Route Z to Hepperman Road. Phase IV will extend Interstate Drive from its terminus just east of South Point Prairie Road to Hepperman Road and is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase. Phase V connects Interstate Drive to the new David Hoekel Parkway west to Schaper Road and was completed in December 2020.

Residents may request an appointment to view plans in person at the St. Charles County Highway Department, 301 N. Third Street in St. Charles. Contact Chris Bostic, Engineering Design Manager, at 636-949-7305 or cbostic@sccmo.org to schedule. A mask and COVID-19 health screening are required to enter the building.

For additional questions, please contact the St. Charles County Highway Department at 636-949-7305.