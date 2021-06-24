Virtual Open House for Lake Saint Louis Boulevard Extension Project set for July 14-28

The St. Charles County Highway Department is hosting an Informational Virtual Open House on the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard Extension Project July 14-28, 2021. Residents may view plans and submit questions and comments online at sccmo.org/LSLExtensionProject.

The Highway Department is working in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Transportation to extend Lake Saint Louis Boulevard south to improve traffic flow in the area and access to Route DD. Proposed improvements include:

Extension of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard to Route DD and Diehr Road. Modification of the intersection at Route DD and Diehr Road, including tying in the proposed Lake Saint Louis Boulevard extension with either a roundabout or an updated “T” intersection.

A bridge to cross the floodway south of the Preston Woods subdivision approximately 1,000 feet north of Diehr Road.

An ADA-compliant concrete sidewalk on the west side of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard and a concrete shared use path on the east side of the roadway.

The project is in the conceptual design stage. After the Informational Virtual Open House, the design may be altered, and an intersection improvement at Route DD will be selected based on public feedback. Easement and right-of-way acquisition/negotiation is expected to begin late in 2021. Construction funds are not currently allocated for the project.

On or after July 14, residents may request an appointment to view plans in person at the St. Charles County Highway Department, 301 N. Third Street in St. Charles. Contact Chris Bostic, Engineering Design Manager, at 636-949-7305 or cbostic@sccmo.org to schedule. Visitors will be required to review a COVID-19 health screening to enter the building.



For additional questions, please contact the St. Charles County Highway Department at 636-949-7305.