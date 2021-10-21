70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » Victim identified, suspect charged in O’Fallon shooting
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Victim identified, suspect charged in O’Fallon shooting

Oct. 21, 2021 4:20 PM Courts, O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0
O'Fallon Police

In reference to the shooting death that occurred on Sunday, October 17th, 2021, in the 1100 block of N. Main Street, the O’Fallon Police Department released the following information:

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old female Shelbi L. Milburn.

A subject who was present during the shooting, 23-year-old Martinez A. Williamson, was arrested and ultimately charged by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Convicted Felon. Williamson is being held on a $75,000.00 cash bond.

This is still an active investigation

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.