Veterans Memorial Parkway long-term closure starts November 2

The City of Wentzville and its contractor will be closing Veterans Memorial Parkway (the I-70 south outer road) between South Point Prairie Road and Schaper Road beginning on Nov. 2 for approximately seven months.
This closure is required for the construction of the retaining wall along Veterans Memorial Parkway for the new on- and off-ramps for eastbound I-70. This closure will also allow the crews to begin construction of the bridge over the railroad.
There will be a signed detour route using I-70 between Highway W and Wentzville Parkway.
- Traffic west of Schaper Road will need to use Eastbound I-70 and Wentzville Parkway to access Veterans Memorial Parkway and South Point Prairie Road.
- Traffic east of South Point Prairie Road will need to use Westbound I-70 and Hwy W to access Veterans Memorial Parkway and Schaper Road.
