Veterans Memorial Parkway long-term closure starts November 2

The City of Wentzville and its contractor will be closing Veterans Memorial Parkway (the I-70 south outer road) between South Point Prairie Road and Schaper Road beginning on Nov. 2 for approximately seven months.

This closure is required for the construction of the retaining wall along Veterans Memorial Parkway for the new on- and off-ramps for eastbound I-70. This closure will also allow the crews to begin construction of the bridge over the railroad.

There will be a signed detour route using I-70 between Highway W and Wentzville Parkway.