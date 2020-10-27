Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Veterans Memorial Parkway long-term closure starts November 2

Oct. 26, 2020 8:24 PM Government, Transportation, Wentzville 1
Road Closed sign
File photo

The City of Wentzville and its contractor will be closing Veterans Memorial Parkway (the I-70 south outer road) between South Point Prairie Road and Schaper Road beginning on Nov. 2 for approximately seven months.

This closure is required for the construction of the retaining wall along Veterans Memorial Parkway for the new on- and off-ramps for eastbound I-70. This closure will also allow the crews to begin construction of the bridge over the railroad.

There will be a signed detour route using I-70 between Highway W and Wentzville Parkway.

  • Traffic west of Schaper Road will need to use Eastbound I-70 and Wentzville Parkway to access Veterans Memorial Parkway and South Point Prairie Road.
  • Traffic east of South Point Prairie Road will need to use Westbound I-70 and Hwy W to access Veterans Memorial Parkway and Schaper Road.

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Veterans Memorial Parkway long-term closure starts November 2 | westplex.video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.